2 live pangolins rescued by STF from Sonepur of Odisha

Sonepur: On the basis of reliable information, a team of STF conducted raid with the help of Forest Officials of Sonepur Forest Division, they rescued two pangolins.

The raid was conducted on Tuesday in between Nachhipura and Sonepur main road, under Lachhipura police station of Sonepur district.

There have been tip-offs to the STF regarding dealing/possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals, as a result of which two wildlife criminals have been arrested.

The two arrested poachers have been identified as Bedabyasa Dharua, 41 years and Nabadeep Dharua, 29 years both are sons of Duryodhan Dharua, of Jhankarpali under Rengali post office, under the Lachhipur police limits of Sonepur district.

During search two numbers Live Pangolin weighing 7 kgs and 3 kgs respectively along with other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession.

Furthermore, the accused persons could not produce any authority in support of possession of such Live Pangolins, for which they have been detained and handed over to Sonepur Forest Official under Forest Division for necessary legal action at their end. The Live Pangolins also handed over to DFO Sonepur for safe custody.

The enquiry is still underway.

The Indian pangolin (Maniscrassicaudata), also called thick-tailed pangolin, scaly anteater and bajrakapta ‘ବଜ୍ରକାପ୍ତା’ in Odia is a solitary, shy, slow-moving, nocturnal mammal. It is a schedule-I protected animal under Wild Life Protection act, 1972.

Schedule I provides absolute protection – offences under these are prescribed for the highest penalties. Special drive against the wildlife criminals/poachers is continuing.