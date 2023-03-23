Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

2 live pangolins rescued, 2 poachers arrested in Odisha

A team of STF conducted raid with the help of Forest Officials of Boudh Forest Division conducted a raid and rescued two pangolins.

Live pangolins rescued from Boudh, Odisha

Boudh: On the basis of reliable information, a team of STF conducted raid with the help of Forest Officials of Boudh Forest Division on Wednesday evening near Boudh Bypass road PS conducted a raid.

The STF got a tip-off regarding dealing/possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals, as a result of two wildlife criminals namely Uchhab Kanhar S/o. Bighna Kanhar of Jamukhol, Tikripada, Dhadalapada PO: Baghiapada PS. Boudh Dist. Boudh and Prasant Kumar Behera S/o. Ugrasen Behera of Jamukhol, Tikripada, Dhadalapada PO: Baghiapada PS. Boudh Dist. Boudh were apprehended.

During search two numbers Live Pangolin weighing 13 kg & 10 kg respectively along with other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession. The accused persons could not produce any authority in support of possession of such Live Pangolins, for which they have been apprehended.

In this connection STF PS Case under Sec.51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 has been registered and the accused persons will be forwarded to the Court of SDJM, , Boudh. The Live Pangolins also handed over to DFO Boudh for safe custody.

The Indian pangolin (Maniscrassicaudata), also called thick-tailed pangolin, scaly anteater and bajrakapta ‘ବଜ୍ରକାପ୍ତା’ in Odia is a solitary, shy, slow-moving, nocturnal mammal. It is a schedule-I protected animal under Wild Life Protection act, 1972. Schedule I provides absolute protection – offences under these are prescribed for the highest penalties.

Special drive against the wildlife criminals/poachers is continuing, further investigation is underway in this matter.

