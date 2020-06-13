Nayagarh: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch has seized two leopard skins in Ranpur area of Odisha’s Nayagarh district.

Acting on a tip off, the STF raided Ranpur area yesterday and seized the hides. The STF team also arrested a man who is said to be the mastermind of the leopard skins smuggling. The arrestee is a resident of Jamubandha village of Nayagarh district.

The accused was arrested while fixing the deal with Rs 2 to 3 lakh, said sources.

A probe is underway to ascertain whether more persons are involved in the incident.

With the seizure of the these two leopard skins, the STF has seized four leopard skins within a week.