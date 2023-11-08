2 Leopard skins recovered in Rayagada of Odisha, 2 arrested

Rayagada: Two persons has been arrested and two leopard skins recovered in Rayagada district of Odisha, said reliable reports in this regard on Wednesday.

On the basis of reliable information, a team of STF conducted raid on Tuesday at Tamparbiduni Chhak under Chandili Police Station Jurisdiction of Rayagada regarding dealing and possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals.

As a result two wildlife criminals identified as Bikram Majhi of Bijapur PS. Chandrapur Dist. Rayagada and Raja Majhi of Suresi PO Bijapur PS. Chandrapur Dist. Rayagada were apprehended.

During the search two numbers leopard skin and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession. The accused persons could not produce any authority in support of possession of such Leopard Skins, for which they have been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court of SDJM, Rayagada.

In this connection STF PS Case No.27 dated 07.11.2023 U/s 379/411/120(B) IPC r/w. Sec.51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 was registered. The skins will be send to Director WII, Derhadun for biological examination. Investigation is underway in this regard.