Bhawanipatna: Two more lady doctors and another person have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Saturday.

Kalahandi district collector Parag Harshad Gavali informed that the two lady doctors who have tested positive for coronavirus are the staff of Narla Community Health Centre.

Both the health workers got infected with the virus after coming in contact with a COVID patient, he added.

The district collector further said that the particular COVID patient was in home quarantine after spending seven days at the local temporary medical centre (TMC). However, he broke the home quarantine guideline and visited the Narla hospital.

Meanwhile, the entire hospital is said to have sanitized following the detection of the corona cases in the hospital.

Swab collections for COVID test of all the staff of Narla is being done and the CHC will be shut down temporarily, said sources. Besides, contact tracing is going on.

Parag Harshad Gavali also said that the third person who also tested positive for the deadly virus is Telangana returnee.

With these three new cases, the total positive cases in the district climbed to 41. Among them, 20 people have been cured and discharged from COVID hospital and there are total 21 active cases under treatment.