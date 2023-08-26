2 labourers killed in stone blasting in Odisha’s Gajapati

Mohan: In a tragic incident two labourers were killed in an accidental explosion which took place during stone blasting in near Bandhaguda village of Gajapati district under Mohana police station on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Narayan Nahak from Jharadi Radhagobindapur Gram under Rambha Police Station, and Vishnu Prasad Nahak from Madhurchhua Gram.

Narayan Nahak and Vishnu Prasad Nahak were working near Bandhaguda village when a stone blasting operation took a tragic turn. The force of the blast caused stones to fall, resulting in fatal injuries to both laborers.

On receiving the news of blast, local authorities, including the Mohana Police and the Fire Department, rushed to the accident site. Their primary focus was on recovering the bodies and launching an investigation into the tragic event.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

In a separate incident, two workers under Jajpur road police station died due to an electric shock, said reports on Friday.

According to reliable reports, the deceased workers have been identified as Indrajit Mandal and Rezabul Sheikh of Malda police station area under ​​West Bengal state.

These workers were working under Krishna Builders. It has been reported that the accident occurred while cutting iron with the help of a cutting machine, said relaible reports.

Immediately after the accident, they were admitted to Jajpur Road Hospital. There the doctor declared two of them dead.