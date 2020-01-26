2 labourers killed, 3 others critical as bus hits tractor

Sambalpur: At least two labourers were killed and three others sustained injuries after a passenger bus hit a tractor carrying them at Jujumura area here today.

The identification of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

As per the report, the tractor was carrying at least a group of labourers to Cuttack from Sambalpur to engage them in National Highway construction work when the mishap took place. A passenger bus en-route to Sambalpur from Redhakhol bearing registration number- OR 15 M 9598 hit the tractor due to reckless driving near Jujumura.

The injured trio was rushed to Sambalpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment by local police, which reached the spot immediately.

The accused driver and conductor of the bus managed to escape from the spot post the crash and were caught subsequently by police.

The bodies of the deceased have been rushed to a nearby hospital for autopsy.