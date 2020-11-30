Mohana: In a tragic incident, at least two youths were killed and three others were critically injured in a road accident near Damadua Chakka under the Adaba police station of Mohana area in Gajapati district of Odisha.

Reports said, two bikes were coming from opposite direction and collided head on near Damadua chak and two youths lost their lives on the spot.

The critically injured were immediately rushed and admitted to MKCG hospital in Berhampur for medical treatment.

The identity of the deceased persons has not yet been ascertained.

Further reports awaited.