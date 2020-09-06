Deogarh: Preparing bombs to poach wild animals proved costlier as two persons were killed in an explosion at Kalantichilandikhola village under Deogarh police limits.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Bhoi and Santosh Patta, a native of Kanasara village under Reamal police limits.

The explosion took place at around 11 AM yesterday, while the duo were making bombs to kill wild animals.

According to sources, both were making bombs at backyard of relative’s house with a purpose of poaching wild animals when it exploded,killing both of them at the spot.

After hearing explosion, the villagers reached the spot and informed the Kansara police station.

Later, Deogarh IIC Prasant Patra along with team reached the spot and started investigation into the incident.