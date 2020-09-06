2 Killed While Making Bombs In Odisha’s Deogarh

By KalingaTV Bureau

Deogarh: Preparing bombs to poach wild animals proved costlier as two persons were killed in an explosion at  Kalantichilandikhola village under Deogarh police limits.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Bhoi and Santosh Patta, a native of Kanasara village under Reamal police limits.

The explosion took place at around 11 AM yesterday, while the duo were making bombs to kill wild animals.

Related News

Home Guard Killed By Ganja Peddlers In Odisha’s…

Massive stone slabs unearthed in Ekamra Kshetra

100-bed COVID Hospital to be set up in VIMSAR

KISS Students Excel in +2 Arts

According to sources, both were making bombs at backyard of relative’s house with a purpose of poaching wild animals when it exploded,killing both of them at the spot.

After hearing explosion, the villagers reached the spot and informed the Kansara police station.

Later, Deogarh IIC Prasant Patra along with team reached the spot and started investigation into the incident.

You might also like
State

Home Guard Killed By Ganja Peddlers In Odisha’s Malkangiri

State

Massive stone slabs unearthed in Ekamra Kshetra

State

100-bed COVID Hospital to be set up in VIMSAR

State

COVID testing at urban health centres getting massive response from citizens in BBSR

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7