Nuapada: In an unfortunate incident, two passengers were killed while more than 15 sustained critical injury after a pick-up van ferrying them overturned near Krishna square under Komna police limits in Nuapada district of Odisha on Monday.

The incident occurred while the vehicle was carrying more than 30 passengers from Bileianjar village to Tarbod village. The vehicle overturned half-way after the driver lost balance on the wheels, leading to the mishap.

Meanwhile, the police along with the fire brigade personnel reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. All the injured persons were rescued and rushed to Komna community health centre (CHC). The rescue work continued till this report came in.

Further details to follow.