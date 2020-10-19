Nabarangpur: In a tragic incident, 2 persons were killed and over 15 people were injured after an auto-rickshaw overturned near Chandahandi ghat in Umerkote of Nabarangpur district of Odisha.

As per reports, the people belonging to Karadangari village were going to attend the last rites ceremony of a relative. However, the vehicle lost its balance and overturned near the Chandahandi ghat.

The accident killed two women and injured more than 15 people. The injured persons were rushed to the Jharingaon Community Healthcare Centre for treatment.

As per reports, among the injured persons 10 were critical while other persons sustained minor injuries including 7 children.

It is strange how an auto-rickshaw was carrying 22 people, violating both Covid and Traffic regulations blatantly.