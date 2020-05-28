Balasore: A woman and a youth were killed in two separate cases of lightning strike in this district of Odisha on Thursday. While a woman was killed in Bhogarai block, a youth was killed in Baliapala block due to lightning strike.

It is to be noted that rains accompanied by lightning on Thursday wreaked havoc in Balasore district of Odisha leaving behind a trail of destruction and claiming lives of humans.

In the first incident, a youth was reportedly killed when he was working in a prawn gheri in Kendudiha village under Baliapala block of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Upendra Singh of Kuladiha area in Bardhaman district of West Bengal.

In the second incident a woman was killed when she was inside her house in Bhogarai block. The deceased has been identified as Annapurna Rana of Badapahi village under Bhogarai block. The two died due to lightning strikes.