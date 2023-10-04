2 killed in road accident in Odisha’s Kuchinda

Kuchinda: In a tragic incident, at least 2 people were killed in a hit and run accident under the jurisdiction of Parubhadi police station in Kuchinda on Wednesday.

According to the reliable reports, one of the deceased is from Paruabhadi and the other is from Pandikata.

The accident occurred at 5:30 when the two victims have gone for defecate, where the unidentified vehicle struck them., resulting in the tragic loss of lives.

The local community took action by blocking the roads. They set tyres ablaze, demanding compensation for the families of the victims.

Soon after the incident, local people informed police about the accident and investigation is underway.

In a similar incident on Monday, one person died in a collision with an unknown vehicle.

The incident took place near Kontigadia intersection of Chandikol-Paradeep National Highway in Jajpur district.

According to information, the accident took place late last night, the deceased was identified as Jitendra Rai, a driver from Bihar.

It is worth mentioning that he rested last night by parking the truck on the side of the road. However, at night when he got out of the vehicle and was crossing the road an unknown vehicle hit him while crossing the road.

It was reported that he died on the spot. This morning the local people saw this and informed the police and he was sent to the local hospital by ambulance.