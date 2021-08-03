2 killed in lightning strike in Balasore

Lightning strike kills man in odisha
Balasore: Lightning strike has claimed two persons’ lives at Kanheibindha village under Simulia police limits of Odisha’s Balasore district on Tuesday.

As many as seven persons had reportedly gone to the farmland of Babuli Moharana of Kanheibindha village. However, lightning struck them at 3.30 PM while they were busy with their work.

Two of them, identified as Sivnath Nayak and Dinabandhu Hembram of Chakradharpur village, sustained severe burn injuries due to the lightning strike. They were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC). However, both of them were declared brought dead by the doctors who attended them.

A pall of gloom descended on the area following the death of Sivnath Nayak and Dinabandhu Hembram.

