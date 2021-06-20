2 killed in head-on collision between bikes in Odisha

road accident
Puri: Two persons were killed after two bikes had a head on collision at Patelia Chhak in Gop block of Puri district on Sunday.

The incident took place when a bike was struck by another bike coming from the opposite direction from front. Both the bikes got mangled in the accident leaving two persons injured on the spot.

On being informed Gop fire personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured and admitted to the Gop Community Health Centre (CHC). After their health condition deteriorated, they were shifted to Bhubaneswar hospital where both of them were declared dead by the doctors.

