2 killed in exchange of fire between SOG jawans, maoists in Koraput

Koraput: Two maoists were killed in an exchange of fire between SOG jawans and maoists near Kumbhikari village under Boipariguda police limits in Koraput district, informed South Western Range DIG Rajesh Pandit.

The koraput police had received intelligence inputs regarding the existence of Maoist camp in the forest area. Following the operation, South Western Range DIG ordered the SOG jawans to conduct operation near Kumbhikari village.

During the combing operation, the SOG jawans had exchanged fire with the Maoists at around 1.30 am. Following which two maoists were killed.

The combing operation is still on as few other Maoists flee from the spot to the middle of the jungle.

The Koraput police have sent the recovered bodies of the Maoists for post-mortem.