2 Killed In A Bike Accident In Bhadrak District Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
Representational Image

Bhadrak: In an unfortunate incident, a youth was killed on the spot and another sustained critical injuries in an accident near Senabada under Sindola panchayat on Bhadrak-Chandbali highway of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Santha Behera, 25, son of Hrudananda Behera of Malpur village under Daulatpur panchayat and the injured has been identified as Jagabandhu Jena, 22, son of Chittaranjan Jena of Manakani village under Harisinghpur panchayat.

According to reports, while they were returning home from Tihidi yesterday night their bike was hit with a sand laden truck on the state highway.

The locals immediately reported about the accident to the police and fire department.

The body of the deceased was sent for an autopsy and Jagabandhu was rushed to the Tihidi Community Health Center (CHC) where he was declared brought dead.

