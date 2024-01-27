2 killed as truck hits bike in Sundergarh dist of Odisha

Sundergarh: In a tragic incident, as many as two people were killed in a road accident in Sundergarh district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place at the Uparbahal Chhaka under Bonai Police Station limits on the NH 143.

Identity of the deceased persons are yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, a man and a woman were on their way towards Bonai in a bike when a truck, which was coming out of the Sponge Factory hit them.

As a result the two were thrown out of the bike. They remained fallen unattended on the road for a long time.

It has been claimed that though the locals contacted the 108 Ambulance, it did not reach the spot immediately. Hence, they were killed on the spot.

The locals have demanded that on that spot accidents are rampant due to bad road condition.

After getting information Police reached the spot and initiated investigation.