Jajpur: In a sad incident, 2 persons died in a road accident on Monday in Jajpur district of Odisha. The accident took place on the Kuakhia overbridge on the National Highway 16 here.

One of the deceased persons has been identified as Manas Ranjan Singh while the other’s identity is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the Ambulance of a private hospital was returning after admitting a patient when it hit in the rear of a truck. As a result, the driver of the Ambulance, Manas, and another staff died on the spot.

After getting information Kuakhia police reached the spot and sent the bodies to Dharmasala CHC. Further investigation of the case is underway.