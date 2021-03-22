2 killed as Ambulance meets accident in Jajpur dist of Odisha

By WCE 5
Jajpur Ambulance accident

Jajpur: In a sad incident, 2 persons died in a road accident on Monday in Jajpur district of Odisha. The accident took place on the Kuakhia overbridge on the National Highway 16 here.

One of the deceased persons has been identified as Manas Ranjan Singh while the other’s identity is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the Ambulance of a private hospital was returning after admitting a patient when it hit in the rear of a truck. As a result, the driver of the Ambulance, Manas, and another staff died on the spot.

After getting information Kuakhia police reached the spot and sent the bodies to Dharmasala CHC. Further investigation of the case is underway.

You might also like
State

Odisha: 4 Women Among 6 Arrested For Selling Minor Girl In Delhi

State

Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2020 Time Table Released; Check Details

State

4 physically challenged women shoulder mother’s body in Balasore dist of Odisha

State

Odisha School Student Recites 17 Slokas In 1 Minute, Sets India Book Of Records

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.