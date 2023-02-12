2 killed, 7 critical in road accident in Odisha

Puri: In a tragic road accident in Puri district of Odisha, as many as two persons have been killed and seven critical on Sunday.

According to reliable reports, as many as two people have died and 12 others have been injured among whom seven were critical in a road accident that took place near Puri.

Reports say, a car with tourists from Andhra Pradesh dashed against an autorickshaw near Bhuan square in Puri city. The locals and police immediately rushed to the spot.

They immediately rushed the injured to the nearby hospital. The reason of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Further detailed report awaited.