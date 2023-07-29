2 killed, 4 critical in car-bike collision in Baliguda of Kandhamal

Reportedly, the car was on its way to Bhubaneswar from Umerkote

By Himanshu 0
car-bike collision in Baliguda

Kandhamal: In a tragic incident, as many as two persons were killed in a road accident in Kandhamal district of Odisha on Saturday. The accident took place in Baliguda area.

As per reports, 3 persons were going in a bike to the Sukungia village. A car was coming from the opposite side which was trying to overtake a truck when it hit the bike.

Reportedly, the car was on its way to Bhubaneswar from Umerkote. After the car hit the bike, the truck dragged it to some distance.

After getting information Baliguda Police and Ambulance reached the spot. Police seized the dead bodies and sent it for post mortem. The critically injured persons have been admitted to Baliguda hospital

Police have initiated investigation and seized the car and truck.

You might also like
State

Youth meets watery grave while clicking photo in Mayurbhanj

State

Odisha: Former Revenue Supervisor and Private Individual Held Guilty by Vigilance…

State

Youth shot by miscreants in Kendrapara

State

Jajpur: Fire service personnel suspended for Blackmailing woman

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans