2 killed, 4 critical in car-bike collision in Baliguda of Kandhamal

Kandhamal: In a tragic incident, as many as two persons were killed in a road accident in Kandhamal district of Odisha on Saturday. The accident took place in Baliguda area.

As per reports, 3 persons were going in a bike to the Sukungia village. A car was coming from the opposite side which was trying to overtake a truck when it hit the bike.

Reportedly, the car was on its way to Bhubaneswar from Umerkote. After the car hit the bike, the truck dragged it to some distance.

After getting information Baliguda Police and Ambulance reached the spot. Police seized the dead bodies and sent it for post mortem. The critically injured persons have been admitted to Baliguda hospital

Police have initiated investigation and seized the car and truck.