2 killed, 4 critical as tractor overturns in Dhenkanal of Odisha

Dhenkanal: A tractor has overturned in Dhenkanal district of Odisha said reliable reports on Thursday in which two persons have died.

As many as four persons have died in the incident said reports.

The incident has taken place under Bhubana police station limits. The injured have been rushed to the Community healthcare center (CHC).

As the condition of the injured deteriorated, they have been shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.