2 killed, 30 injured as passenger bus hits hyva near Chandiposh in Sundargarh

Sundergarh: In an unfortunate incident, two persons were killed and more than 30 others were injured after a passenger bus hit a hyva near Chandiposh in Sundargarh district on Monday.

According to sources, a bus named ‘Prabha’ enroute from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela hit the truck while it was parked on the roadside near a eatery in Chandiposh.

The bus owner Satya Prakash Nayak and a minor girl have lost their lives in this accident.

While the injured persons have been admitted to a Government hospital in Rourkela.