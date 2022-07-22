2 killed, 3 Injured In Lightning Strike In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
Lightning Strikes In Odisha

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, as many as two people have been killed and three have been critically injured in a separate lightning strikes in Odisha today.

According to reports, two deaths have been reported from the Hatadihi block in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

Whereas, three people have sustained critical injuries after a lightning strike in Nandipur area under Dhamnagar Police Station in Bhardark district.

It is to be noted that, Odisha has witnessed 21.73 lakhs lightning strikes, which claimed 5,706 lives in the state.

