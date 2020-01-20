Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident at least two persons were killed and three persons received severe injury in a road mishap here in Odisha. The accident took place in the wee hour of Sunday near Pahala.

As per reports, the accident took place at around 2.45 am near Pahala on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. The victims were travelling in a SUV. It has been learned that Bhubaneswar Middle MLA Anant Narayan Jena and a few others were returning from Cuttack who first witnessed the victims screaming in pain. The MLA took active part to send the victims to the hospital.

As per reports, nine passengers were travelling in the SUV that met the fatal accident. They were returning to Puri from Ghatagan after having darshan of Maa Tarini when the driver lost control over the vehicle and met the accident. It is suspected that the driver might have dozed off when the mishap occurred.

It was suspected that the driver might have lost control over the steering and run into another from behind.