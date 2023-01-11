2 killed, 2 critical in road accident in Odisha

Bolangir: In a tragic accident, as many as two persons have been killed in Bolangir district of Odisha on Wednesday afternoon said reports.

According to sources, as many as two persons have been killed, and two have been critically injured in the accident.

It is noteworthy that, a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) hit a stationary truck near Burda chhak on Bolangir – Sambalpur National Highway No. 26 (NH-26).

The locals and police immediately reached the spot, rescued the injured and rushed them to the nearby hospital.

The police has recovered the bodies and has sent them for postmortem. The identity of the deceased is yet to ascertained.

The police is investigating into the matter, further details awaited.