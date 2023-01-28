2 killed, 3 critical in an accident in Odisha

Ganjam: At least two persons were killed while three others sustained critical injuries following a road accident near Tulasipalli under Bhanjanagar police station limits in Ganjam district this evening.

According to reports, the road accident took place when a speeding goods-laden truck on its way to Daspalla from Bhajanagar reportedly hit two bikes near Tulasipalli causing the death of two bikers on the spot. They were identified as Bhola Pradhan of Golapada village and Lokanath Swain of Kantadora village.

The three injured persons, Abhinash Pradhan, Netrananda Sahu and Chandan Nayak of Baunsalundi village, were rescued by some locals and were rushed to the Bhanjanagar hospital for treatment.

Soon a team of cops from the Bhanjanagar Police station reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, sources said that efforts are on to rescue the truck driver who is still stuck under the wheel of the vehicle.