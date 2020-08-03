Dhenkanal: Two persons were killed while two were left injured in a car and truck accident in Dhenkanal district of Odisha, today.

This incident took place near Ghagaramunda Square under Parjang police limits in the district at around 8am in the morning.

According to sources, a car which was on its way towards Nalco in Angul district from Khamar area crashed with a truck coming from opposite direction. As both the vehicles were at a high speed the accident turned out to be fatal.

Out of three persons travelling in the car, two died on the spot while one was seriously injured. The driver of the truck also sustained injuries in the accident.

The locals who witnessed the accident informed the police.

As soon as the police received the information, they rushed the accident spot. The cops seized the bodies and then sent them for an autopsy.

The two injured persons have been admitted to Parjang hospital. The deceased are yet to be identified by the police.

The Police is investigating the accident spot for any new evidence relating to the case .