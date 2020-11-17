Rayagada: In a tragic incident, at least two persons were killed and 15 others sustained grevious injures as the bus in which they were travelling overturned near Hajaridanga in Rayagada district at around 10.30 PM.

The deceased has been identified as the driver of the bus.

According to sources, the ill fated private bus was enroute to Cuttack from Laxmipur in Koraput district . When the driver lost control over the vehicle and overturned near a culvert.The passengers were feared trapped inside the bus.

On being informed, BissamCuttack police, Fire personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured and admitted them to Christian hospital and Government hospital in BissamCuttack.

Later, Rayagada Collector Pramod Kumar Behera, Project Director Amrit Ruturaj, ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Minister Jagannath Saraka and BJD district chairman Sudhir reached Kumar Das reached the spot and took stock of the situation.