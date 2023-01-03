2 killed, 1 injured in road accident in Odisha’s Jajpur

Two people were killed and another was injured in a fatal accident near Phuljhar chakk in Tamka police station in Jajpur district of Odisha.

Sunita
Jajpur: Two people were killed and another was injured in a fatal accident during the late night on Monday near Phuljhar chakk in Tamka police station in Jajpur district of Odisha. The injured person was rushed to the nearby Danagadi Community Health Centre for primary treatment. Later, he was transferred to the SCB hospital in Cuttack.

According to reports, three youths were headed from Duburi to Tamka on the Duburi-Naranapur road on a scooter. They hit a coal-laden truck that was parked on the side of the road due to low visibity.

The scooter rider and another youth lost their lives at the spot while the third person was rushed to the nearest hospital in a critical condition.

The deceased youths have been identified as  Mahendra Majhi and Mana Murmu of Kiajhar village under the Tamka police limits. The injured person, Keshab Marandi, is receiving treatment in SCB hospital.

The Tamka police has seized the bodies and investigation is underway.

 

