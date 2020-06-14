Sambalpur: At least two persons were killed while another sustained critical injuries after they were attacked by a bear when they had gone to a forest for collecting honey in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Cheru Munda and Krushna Munda while the injured person has been identified as Ashadhu Munda.

All of them are the residents of Banibandha village under Rairakhol forest division of the district.

Sources said that the trio along with two others had gone to the nearby forest to collect honey. However, they came across a bear which attacked them.

In their bid to save themselves two of the five persons climbed a tree whereas others fought with the animal. Unfortunately, two of them (Cheru Munda and Krushna Munda) died on the spot while Ashadhu sustained severe injuries.

The bear was also killed during the fight, added the source.

Locals rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident and rescued the injured. He has been reportedly admitted to Rairakhol Sub Divisional Hospital for treatment.