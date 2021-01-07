2 Killed, 1 Injured In A Bicycle Accident In Kandhamal District Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
Kandhamal: Two people have been killed and one injured in an accident near a ghat at Sarangada in Kadhamal district of Odisha on Wednesday night.

The accident took place on the road between Dharmapur to Letingia under Sarangada police limits.

As per report, three people were returning to Ghasanikia village from Letingia of Nuagaon block on a bicycle. The bicycle hit a tree in the dark and they rolled down into the valley from the ghat.

The locals came to know about the accident when the injured youth climbed up from the ghat and informed them.

The police had not reached the spot till filing of the report hence the reason of the accident and the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

