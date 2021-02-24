Sambalpur: In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman and her son were trampled to death while her husband was left battling for life with severe injuries by an elephant that had strayed into their village late Tuesday night.

The incident has been reported from Akhandadanda village under Jamankira block in Sambalpur district. The deceased has been identified as Reena Munda (35) and Satya Munda (10). Her injured husband has been identified as Prashant Munda.

According to reports, the pachyderm is on rampage for the past few days in the area. The boy along with his parents used to make bricks in a field near the village

Late at night, the pachyderm strayed into their hut and trampled them while they were asleep.

The injured Prashant was admitted to Kuchinda community health centre (CHC).

On being informed, forest officials along with local police recovered the bodies and sent it for post-mortem.