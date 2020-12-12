2 killed, 1 critical in road mishap in Odisha’s Jajpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Japur Road:  At least two persons were killed while another one sustained critical injury in a road mishap involving two bikes and a trailer in Jajpur district of Odisha on Saturday.

The accident took place near Biju Patnaik Marg under Jakhapura police limits in the district.

The deceased persons have been identified as Soumen Prasad Muduli and Satyabrat Muduli of Nimapalli village under Kalinga Nagar Police station. The injured youth has been identified as Brahmananda Mallik of Haripur village under Sukinda Police Station.

According to reports, Soumen, Satybrat and another one were travelling on a bike which came under the wheels of a trailer after getting dashed with another bike that was being ridden by Brahmananda. Due to the accident Soumen and Satyabrata died on the spot while the third pillion rider narrowly escaped. Rider of the other bike Brmhananda sustained critical injury.

After getting information about the accident Police rushed to the spot, seized the vehicles and sent the injured person to Danagadi hospital.

A case has been lodged in this connection and further investigation is underway.

You might also like
State

Woman’s Body Found Floating In Bhargavi River In Odisha’s Puri

State

Renowned Odia film singer Diptirekha Padhi weds Soumya

State

Puri Jagannath Temple To Re-Open Between Dec 22 And Dec 25!

State

Government job for 10th pass students; Apply soon

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.