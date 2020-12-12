Japur Road: At least two persons were killed while another one sustained critical injury in a road mishap involving two bikes and a trailer in Jajpur district of Odisha on Saturday.

The accident took place near Biju Patnaik Marg under Jakhapura police limits in the district.

The deceased persons have been identified as Soumen Prasad Muduli and Satyabrat Muduli of Nimapalli village under Kalinga Nagar Police station. The injured youth has been identified as Brahmananda Mallik of Haripur village under Sukinda Police Station.

According to reports, Soumen, Satybrat and another one were travelling on a bike which came under the wheels of a trailer after getting dashed with another bike that was being ridden by Brahmananda. Due to the accident Soumen and Satyabrata died on the spot while the third pillion rider narrowly escaped. Rider of the other bike Brmhananda sustained critical injury.

After getting information about the accident Police rushed to the spot, seized the vehicles and sent the injured person to Danagadi hospital.

A case has been lodged in this connection and further investigation is underway.