2 killed, 1 critical in road accident in Kendrapara of Odisha

Pattamundai: In a tragic incident, two persons have been killed and one is critical as an unknown vehicle hit the bike in Kendrapara district of Odisha.

According to reports, two persons were killed while another sustained critical injury after an unknown vehicle hit the bike they were riding late last night.

The deceased have been identified as Dolo Govinda Sahoo and Kaushik Panda and the injured has been identified as Guria Sahoo all of them were residents of Pegarpada village under Rajkanika police limits.

The accident took when the three friends were on their way to their village. The accident was so intense that the trio was thrown off the bike the duo died on the spot.

Guria was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and is undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter is underway.