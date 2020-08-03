accident in balasore
Representational Image

2 Killed, 1 Critical As Car Hits Trawler In Odisha’s Balasore

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: An SUV hit a trawler on National Highway 16 near Soro College Square in Balasore killing two of its occupants and critically injuring one.

The SUV was allegedly transporting a patient from West Bengal to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The exact reason for the accident is yet to be known. Locals however say that the driver failed to spot the diversion, went and hit a trawler.

The police have reached the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. The injured has been shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH).

You might also like
Miscellany

Staff Selection Commission: Vacancy for 5846 posts notified; 12th passed candidates…

State

Odisha: Panposh Sub-Collector Office Sealed As Staff Tests Covid Positive

State

Death Toll Crosses 200 Mark In Odisha, 10 Succumb To Covid Today

State

BEO Commits Suicide On Being Tested Covid Positive

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.