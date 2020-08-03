Balasore: An SUV hit a trawler on National Highway 16 near Soro College Square in Balasore killing two of its occupants and critically injuring one.

The SUV was allegedly transporting a patient from West Bengal to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The exact reason for the accident is yet to be known. Locals however say that the driver failed to spot the diversion, went and hit a trawler.

The police have reached the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. The injured has been shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH).