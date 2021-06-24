2 kg of Brown sugar seized in Balasore of Odisha, One arrested

Balasore: The Special Task Force (STF) team of Bhubaneswar seized two kg 012 gms of brown sugar from Basta in Balasore district of Odisha on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF team conducted at Basta and during the search apprehended one person.

Reportedly, brown sugar weighing two kg 012 grams along with other incriminating materials have been seized from the spot. The cost of the seized brown sugar is estimated to be more than two crore rupees.

A case has been registered under section 21(c)/29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The cops have initiated a probe into the matter.

It is noteworthy that since 2020, STF in the special drive against narcotic drugs has seized more than 34 kg of brown sugar and more than 66 quintals of ganja. More than 100 drug peddlers have also been arrested in same time span.