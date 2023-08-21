2 Kanwariyas dead, over 10 critical in road accident in Odisha’s Ganjam district

Bhanjanagar: In a recent case of road accident, two kanwariyas lost their lives while over 10 kanwariyas were reported critically injured. The accident took place near Bhejiput village, under the limits of Aska Police station of Ganjam district.

Reportedly, the group of kanwariyas was on their way to Arakhpur village from Aska when a car ran over them, causing the fatal accident.

The injured kanwariyas were shifted to Bramhapur for immediate treatment. Further details awaited.