2 Jawans From Odisha Among Those Martyred In The Violent Face-off With China In Galwan Valley

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Two jawans from Odisha have been allegedly martyred in the violent India-China standoff that took place yesterday say reliable sources. 

The two jawans from Odisha, have been identified as Chandrakant Pradhan (28) from Kandhamal district and Nanduram Soren from Rairangpur, they were among the 20 martyred soldiers who lost their lives in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley yesterday.  

Reports say that, at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off with China in Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh. Casualty numbers could rise say reliable government sources.

Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in face-off.

