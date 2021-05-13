2 Inmates Released From Jharpada Jail, Odisha Test Covid Positive

By WCE 2
UTP Dies At Jharapada Jail, Family Alleges Foul Play

Bhubaneswar: Two inmates released from Jharpada Jail in Bhubaneswar have tested for Covid-19 on Thursday, said reports. 

A matter of concern however is that they were in cell number 20 of the jail along with 80 other inmates. 

The jail authorities shall sanitize the cell and carry out contact tracing and test all the inmates living with the two of them.

Earlier, on May 10, 21 under trial prisoners tested Covid positive at Udala sub-jail in Mayurbhanj district and the entire jail premises have been sanitised.

 

