2 huge pythons rescued in Odisha’s Balangir district: Watch

By Himanshu 0
pythons rescued in Balangir

Balangir: At least two huge pythons were rescued in Patnagarh area in Balangir district of Odisha on Tuesday. The two snakes are about 8 to 10 feet long each.

As per reports, today morning the villagers Daitarimunda under Khuntsamalei panchayat had gone to the nearby hill to attend nature’s call when they witnessed the pythons hidden among the bushes.

They immediately alerted the Forest Department about it. After getting information the Forester of Larambha section under Patnagarh Forest Range rushed to the spot and rescued the two snakes. Following the rescue, upon measurement it was found that the two snakes were in between 8 to 10 feet in length, the Forester said. Soon, people gathered on the spot to witness the two huge reptiles.

Later, the two pythons were released into a lonely place in the nearby jungle.

It is to be noted that only three days back on November 5th, another 15 feet long python had been rescued from the forest near Jaria in the Dampada-Chandaka wildlife sanctuary under Banki Police limits in Cuttack district.

You might also like
State

Shocking! Wife hacked to death by husband in Rayagada

State

Clash between rationalists and ritualists in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur

State

Shocking, man kills brother in Balangir of Odisha!

State

Odisha: Businessman drowns in Mahanadi, search underway

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.