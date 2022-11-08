2 huge pythons rescued in Odisha’s Balangir district: Watch

Balangir: At least two huge pythons were rescued in Patnagarh area in Balangir district of Odisha on Tuesday. The two snakes are about 8 to 10 feet long each.

As per reports, today morning the villagers Daitarimunda under Khuntsamalei panchayat had gone to the nearby hill to attend nature’s call when they witnessed the pythons hidden among the bushes.

They immediately alerted the Forest Department about it. After getting information the Forester of Larambha section under Patnagarh Forest Range rushed to the spot and rescued the two snakes. Following the rescue, upon measurement it was found that the two snakes were in between 8 to 10 feet in length, the Forester said. Soon, people gathered on the spot to witness the two huge reptiles.

Later, the two pythons were released into a lonely place in the nearby jungle.

It is to be noted that only three days back on November 5th, another 15 feet long python had been rescued from the forest near Jaria in the Dampada-Chandaka wildlife sanctuary under Banki Police limits in Cuttack district.