House gutted as fire breaks out in Odisha’s Kamakhyanagr

By Akankshya Mishra
(Representational Image)
Kamakhyanagar: In a tragic incident, a house was gutted in a fire that broke out in Kamakhyanagar, in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district. The incident took place in Kanpura village, under the limits of Kamakhyanagar police station, said reports in this regard.

According to reports, the fire in Kamakhyanagar broke out during the late night hours of Saturday. The reason behind the incident is being speculated to be a short-circuit. However, the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Reportedly, the residents of the house were fast asleep when the fire broke out. As per the information received, all the furniture and properties present inside the house were completely destroyed. Meanwhile, no loss of life was reported in the accident.

Upon receiving information about the incident, officials from the local Fire Department arrived at the spot and swiftly initiated a rescue operation. The fire department officials were able to douse the fire after a while.

