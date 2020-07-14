2 hotels in Kharvel Nagar, Bhubaneswar shut for flouting COVID norms

Bhubaneswar: Closer notice has been served to two hotels of Kharvel Nagar in the capital city of Odisha on Tuesday afternoon. The two hotels located behind the BDA office were reportedly found serving food to customers in the hotel dining space.

Each of the hotels has been fined with Rs.5000 along with closer notice for 7 days.

After obtaining satisfactory undertaking from hotel owners Commissioner BMC would consider opening of the hotels told ZDC Ansuman Ratha.

Not following SOP is a punishable offense in context of Covid 19. Accordingly, the team under ZDC SE zone has served the closer notice to prevent spread of the deadly disease.