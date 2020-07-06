fake rto arrested in bhubaneswar

2 held for extorting money from truck drivers impersonating as RTO officials in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Two youths were arrested on Monday in the capital city of Odisha for extorting money from truck drivers impersonating as RTO officials. Commissionerate Police seized an Innova vehicle from them that has a yellow beacon atop it.

The matter came to light after the video of the two youths demanding money from truck drivers on the Nayapalli flyover went viral on social media. Accordingly, Nayapalli police swung into action and nabbed the two fake RTO officials.

A case under relevant sections has been registered in this matter and investigation is underway.

