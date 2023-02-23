2 held for brandishing gun while dancing during Barat in Cuttack

Cuttack: As many as two youths were arrested in Cuttack of Odisha today for brandishing gun while they were dancing in a wedding procession. Badambadi Police arrested the two persons and will forward them to the Court today.

As per reports, a wedding procession was underway in Badambadi area on Thursday. The said two youths were seen dancing during the Barat while brandishing a pistol.

After getting information, Police rushed to the spot and nabbed the two persons.

It has been learnt that the owner of that gun is someone else and neither of the two arrested youths.

The marriage organisers had also granted Police permission for the Barat from the DCP office.

Police are probing the case and trying to find out whether the two were only dancing by brandishing the gun or they were trying to frighten anybody. Further Police probe is underway.