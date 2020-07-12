Malkangiri: Development works in Swabhiman Anchal areas of Naxals affected Malkangiri district is bringing a change it seems.

Two hardcore Maoist Cadre, carrying a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh and 2 lakh on their head, surrenders before the police in Malkangiri district today.

Two dreaded Maoists identified as: Kanna Madi and Lake Punem. Kanna is an Area Committee Member of Military Platoon under MKVB Division & Lake a party member of AOB Military Platoon

Both were working as ACM in Koraput Border Division committee organisation.

Both of them were allegedly involved in several violent activities including encounters, killing of civilians, destroying public properties and exchange of fire with security forces. Lake was involved in the murder of Araku MLA and Former MLA.

The main reason both wanted to join the mainstream was that they realised about the futility of violent path of Naxalism and the rapid development works in Swabhiman Anchal areas attracted them to return to the mainstream society.

They were even disappointed with the Telugu Cadres as they were exploiting other Maoists.

We are requesting Maoists to join the mainstream society and leave the world of crimes,said Malkangiri SP