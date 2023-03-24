2 hanging bodies found in Malkangiri of Odisha

Malkangiri: In a shocking incident, as many as two hanging bodies have been recovered from a forest in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Friday.

According to reports, the bodies of a youth and a girl have been recovered from Tamsa forest in Malkangiri district.

It is worth mentioning that, both the deceased were missing since the past three days, the families were searching for them but in vain.

However, the reason behind deaths of the youth and the girl is still uncertain. The locals spotted the bodies in the forest in the morning and immediately informed the police.

The police has seized the bodies and sent it for postmortem. A probe has been initiated and is underway in this matter.

Further detailed report in this matter is awaited.