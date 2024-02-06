WATCH: 2 girls slip into waterfall while making reels in Malkangiri of Odisha

Malkangiri: In a shocking incident, two girls slipped into a waterfall while shooting reels in Malkangiri district of Odisha. It has been reported that the girls were making reels near the waterfall when the scary incident took place.

According to reliable reports, two drivers identified as Jitu Gauda and Deepak Gauda allegedly heard the screams of the girls. And without bothering about their own safety they jumped into the waterfall to save the two girls. And immediately rescued them from the jaws of death.

Reports say that the incident took place in the Gobindapali area in the Gummajhara waterfall. The girls were on a picnic with their families. Later they had loitered off near the waterfall to make reels when they slipped off right into the water.

Reliable reports say that, there is no security railing in the Gummajhara waterfall and such incidents keep occurring here on a regular basis locals said.

