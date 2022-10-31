+2 girl student kills self over family dispute in Rayagada

Rayagada: In a tragic incident, a +2 first year girl student ended her life over family dispute in Jk Pur area under Chandili Police Station here in Odisha today.

The deceased has been identified as Dipti Bag.

According to reports, Dipti was mentally distrubed due to the disturbances in her family.

Finding no other way to deal with the situation, Dipiti allegedly hanged herself to death with a rope inside her room.

Later, Dipti’s family members knocked on her room door but she did not respond.

Suspecting something fishy, her family members broke open the door and found the hanging body of Dipti.

Soon, the police were informed about the incident, on being informed, the police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for autopsy. In the meantime, the police has initiated a probe into the matter.