+2 girl student found hanging in Balasore of Odisha

A +2 science girl student was found hanging inside her hostel room in Balasore district of Odisha on Monday, a probe has been initiated.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
girl student found hanging
Representational Image Credits: ndtvimg.com

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a +2 science girl student was found hanging inside her hostel room in Balasore district of Odisha on Monday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, the incident has been reported from the Remuna Industrial area in Balasore district of Odisha.

The girl was a plus-two Science student in a private residential school in the district. She was living in the hostel.

Must Read

Odisha: Begunia market in Khurda closed indefinitely

Sisters critical due to burn injuries in Aul of Odisha!

Massive fire at medicine godown in Bhubaneswar extinguished…

It is worth mentioning that, the students found her hanging in her hostel room in the early hours of Monday. They were shocked and immediately informed the authorities.

The authorities immediately informed the Remuna police who reached the spot. They seized the body of the girl and sent it for postmortem. The cause of the death however is yet to be ascertained, said reports.

The police is talking to the classmates of the deceased to find out the reason behind the death. A detailed report is awaited in this matter.

You might also like
State

On 1st Monday of shravan in Odisha, devotees flock to Shiva temples  

State

Metro rail project Bhubaneswar-Cuttack: DMRC starts survey

State

Drunk constable creates chaos at police station, threatens journalist

State

34 held in massive raid conducted by Police in Khandagiri

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans