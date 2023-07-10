+2 girl student found hanging in Balasore of Odisha

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a +2 science girl student was found hanging inside her hostel room in Balasore district of Odisha on Monday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, the incident has been reported from the Remuna Industrial area in Balasore district of Odisha.

The girl was a plus-two Science student in a private residential school in the district. She was living in the hostel.

It is worth mentioning that, the students found her hanging in her hostel room in the early hours of Monday. They were shocked and immediately informed the authorities.

The authorities immediately informed the Remuna police who reached the spot. They seized the body of the girl and sent it for postmortem. The cause of the death however is yet to be ascertained, said reports.

The police is talking to the classmates of the deceased to find out the reason behind the death. A detailed report is awaited in this matter.